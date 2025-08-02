Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,858 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $111,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

