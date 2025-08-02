Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.20 Million Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $21.54 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

