Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5109 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

