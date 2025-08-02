Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

