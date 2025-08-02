Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $6.41 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $42,372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $501.30.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.