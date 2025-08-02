ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE EOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.