ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 3.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

