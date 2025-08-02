Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $196,057,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 719,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,372,000 after acquiring an additional 431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.