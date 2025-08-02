Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,975 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

