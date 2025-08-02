Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $83.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $83,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a PE ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $160.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

