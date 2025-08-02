Barings LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $129.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.