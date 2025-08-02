Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.05 and a 200 day moving average of $604.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

