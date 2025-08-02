Helium Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Helium Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 5.4% of Helium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,500.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,248,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,520 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

