Barings LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.