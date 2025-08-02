Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,826 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,179,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 346,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

