Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 4.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,681.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 74,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

