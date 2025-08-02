Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 870.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 385.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.91.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $583.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,952.78. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,135 shares of company stock worth $14,976,480. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

