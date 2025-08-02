Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,818 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

