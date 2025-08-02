Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.32.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

