Davis R M Inc. Invests $202,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

