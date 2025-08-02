Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

