US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%

Citigroup stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.