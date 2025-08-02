Howland Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,254.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $116.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

