The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $53,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $344.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day moving average of $348.09. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.