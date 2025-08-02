US Bancorp DE Sells 77,458 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,458 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $97,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

