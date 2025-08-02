GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,813 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Align Technology Stock Performance
Align Technology stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87.
Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology
In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
