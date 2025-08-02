Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.0%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

