Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after acquiring an additional 918,559 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,452,000 after purchasing an additional 371,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 233,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $449,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

