Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

