Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $182,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE NTR opened at $58.62 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

