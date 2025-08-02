TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. HSBC raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.