Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,030 shares of company stock worth $346,519. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

