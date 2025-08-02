Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 688 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 34,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 205,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

