Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 548 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0%

TTD opened at $86.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

