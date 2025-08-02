Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $314.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $355.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.