WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Up 30,392.2% in July

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,770,000 shares, agrowthof30,392.2% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.