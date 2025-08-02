Baker Hughes’ (BKR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.4%

BKR stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 326.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.