Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after acquiring an additional 401,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.