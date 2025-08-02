Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Benchmark

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $800.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $23.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $750.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

