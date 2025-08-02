Meta Platforms’ (META) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $890.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $800.00. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $828.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $23.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $750.01. 18,985,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.68. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total transaction of $373,607.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,423. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after buying an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

