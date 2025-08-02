Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $800.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $23.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $750.01. 18,985,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.68 and its 200-day moving average is $645.68. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $450.80 and a 12 month high of $784.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,275. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

