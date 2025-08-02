Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

GILD opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

