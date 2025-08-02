Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after buying an additional 2,003,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

