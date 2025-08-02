Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

