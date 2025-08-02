Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 17,485 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after buying an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,896,000 after buying an additional 302,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,735,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,197,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

