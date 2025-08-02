HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,793,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 280,457 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $326,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 59.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in HP by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in HP by 97.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 147,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HP by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 247,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.40%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

