United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $244.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

