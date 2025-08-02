Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 2,500 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 5.2%

Wix.com stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.54 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.17. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.