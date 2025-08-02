Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 8,409 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0%

AVB opened at $184.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

