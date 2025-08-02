Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Toast by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,067 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 203.22 and a beta of 2.01. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

